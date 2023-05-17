A High Court in Accra has ruled that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will take off his mask and show his face to former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi in secret before Anas testifies against him.

Anas will testify against the sacked GFA boss who facing a criminal trial following the investigative documentary titled "Number 12" that exposed corruption in Ghana football.

The explosive report was compiled by the ace investigative journalist famous for his beaded masks.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was removed as president of the Ghana Football Association for alleged acts of corruption captured on tape. Source: Facebook/@ghanafaofficial

According to the court, the interest of justice will be better served if the accused person in the criminal case, Nyantakyi, sees the face of the person who will be testifying against him.

"Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against Former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court but disguised in a mask. Mr. Nyantakyi will however have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony,” Joy News quoted the judge who gave the ruling.

Anas is the principal witness in the case against Nyantakyi

The high court noted that as a principal witness in the case against the former football administrator, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' identity is crucial.

The court holds the view that allowing Nyantakyi to see Anas' true face in chambers will enable him (Nyantakyi) to better defend himself.

