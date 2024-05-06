The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned that there will be more heavy rain in the coming weeks

The head of central analysis and forecast at GMET, Felicity Ahafianyo, says the country should expect more rain and thunderstorms

GMET has urged residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground to avoid flash floods

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned Ghanaians to brace themselves for more heavy rains until the end of July.

According to the head of central analysis and forecast at GMET, Felicity Ahafianyo, the recent rains are merely a glimpse of what is to come.

GMET says the rains are going to get heavier in the coming weeks.

Source: Getty Images

She said those in Ghana’s southern belt will experience heavier rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunder.

She said the strong winds could result in more trees collapsing, branches breaking off, and roofs being blown away.

She also warned of imminent floods in parts of Accra and other flood-prone areas across the country.

GMET has urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

She was reacting to Monday morning’s rainstorm, which led to flash floods in parts of Accra and several trees collapsing on vehicles across the capital.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern, intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

Ghanaians have been warned to prioritise their safety.

One in critical condition after an early morning rainstorm

YEN.com.gh reported that one person is said to be in critical condition after a huge tree fell on a motorbike and an SUV vehicle on Monday, May 6, after a heavy rainstorm.

The incident occurred at the Cantonment near the Italian Embassy after the rain stopped.

The rain and strong winds may have weakened the tree, leading to its collapse.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 9:00 am, the tree fell on the front bumper of an SUV vehicle with registration number GE 685-14 and a motorbike rider.

While the driver of the SUV reportedly escaped the incident unhurt, the motor rider was severely injured after the tree crushed his legs.

He has since been rushed to the Osu Police Hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the road has been blocked from traffic as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are cutting the tree into logs to transport it from the site.

Road users have been advised to avoid that stretch as work continues to free the road for traffic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh