Musician Shatta Wale, in a video, was displeased about Ghanaians celebrating the arrest of fellow musician Hajia4reall

The dancehall musician said looking for a person's downfall was a bad trait and called such people "evil spirits"

Hajia4reall, on Monday, 15 2023, was reportedly extradited from the UK to the US on the charges of a romance scam amounting to the sum of $2 million

Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has taken a stand against Ghanaians celebrating the arrest of fellow musician Hajia4reall. In a video message, the outspoken artiste criticized those participating in the revelry, labelling them "evil spirits" for seeking another person's downfall.

Hajia4reall, who gained popularity for her extravagant lifestyle and active presence on social media platforms, was reportedly extradited from the UK to the US on Monday, 15 May 2023. The charges against her involve an alleged romance scam amounting to a staggering $2 million.

Shatta Wale's video message showed his strong disapproval of the celebration of Hajia4reall's downfall and called for a more compassionate approach. The musician condemned the act of celebrating someone's misfortune, highlighting it as a negative trait that should not be encouraged within society.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

Folks reacted to Shatta Wale's comments and condemned him for endorsing crime.

Onasis Kobby said:

Maybe they are happy her supposed victims will get Justice in the end . Let’s hope our sister comes out clean in the end .

SilentVoiceofG1 commented:

We are happy that finally, justice will be given to the victims. She is innocent until proven guilty.

cyrilwayne_ reacted:

Evil spirit is stealing people's money through scam and fraudulent acts and later pretend you worked hard for it.

Galaxywan10 wrote:

Your Godmother go sell you out soon

