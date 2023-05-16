A high court in Accra has ordered for the properties belonging to Anas Aremeyaw Anas and sited on a disputed land to be demolished

The properties on the two-acre land and which are in the name of the popular investigative journalist include a glass factory and an apartment block

The court says the owner of the land, Adolf Tetteh should be paid GH¢100,000 which he would use to raze down the properties

An Accra high court has given an order for a huge glass factory and plush apartments belonging to popular investigative journalist Anas Ameremeyaw Anas and cited on a disputed land to be demolished.

Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei ruled recently in the case that came before him that Adolf Tetteh Adjei, the man determined as the owner of the two-acre land at Tse-Ado in Accra should be paid GH¢100,000 which he would use to demolish the properties.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an investigative journalist. Source: Facebook/@anas.anas.12

According to a report by MyNewsGH, since the ruling, Anas has been trying to negotiate with the winner of the case, possibly to purchase the land, without success.

"Adolf Tetteh Adjei has said he is not interested in selling the land to Anas after the journalist used land guards and police to terrorise him for many years before he proceeded to court," the report said.

A Chinese company has heavily invested in the glass factory

The report also said the demolition of the glass factory would deal a heavy blow to the business interest of the investigative.

MyNewsGH reported that some Chinese investors put money into the construction of the factory to put it up at a time the land was in dispute.

The case had been running in court for over five years before a recent ruling found the revered journalist guilty of a myriad of charges and the use of land guards to intimidate a legitimate landowner, Adolf Tetteh Adjei.

He was also directed to vacate the land and pay GH¢100,000 in damages.

Anas found guilty of land-grabbing, trespassing

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that news that the investigative journalist was found guilty of breaking the law in the land dispute broke last week, prompting curious comments from a section of the public.

Apart from the GH¢100,000 fine, he was also found guilty of trespassing and land-grabbing, among other offences by a high court in Accra.

He was ordered to vacate the disputed land and to pay GH¢60,000 in general damages. and GH¢40,000 in legal costs.

Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong dismissed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a high court threw out a defamation suit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against the maverick politician, Ken Agyapong.

The case was filed in 2018 after Agyapong produced his famous "Who Watches the Watchman" documentary to counter Anas' journalist practices.

Anas was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong, but the court presided over by Justice Eric Baah ruled on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that Anas' case had no merit.

He also berated Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for practising investigative "terrorism" and not "investigative journalism".

