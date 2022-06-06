The man and woman who were flogged in public at Wa in the Upper West Region over their leaked explicit tape have broken their silence

The man said one of his eyes is in a critical condition because someone kicked him in the eye before the lashes

The lady also said she was beaten many times by the boys who forcibly took her from her house before tying her up for the 20 lashes

The man who was flogged with his female lover at different times in public over their leaked sex tape has said he fears losing his eyesight after the ordeal.

The lady has also revealed that before receiving 20 lashes in public over the leak, the young men who picked her up from her house beat her before they brought her to the chief palace.

The flogging incident at the Wa Naa's palace in Wa, the Upper West Region capital on May 31, 2021, was captured on a video that went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

The unidentified man and woman were tied to a pole during the public flogging. Source: UGC/@3NewsGH

Speaking for the first time about his ordeal, the man told TV3 that someone kicked him in the eye before the lashes. The TV3 report said his eyes were filled with blood during the interview.

“Ever since the incident happened, one of my brothers who is also working at the social welfare came here. Then they took me to the hospital for general body screening. Then after the screening, it was just some bursts and pains and bruises that were on my body.

“But it was my eye that was affected. Because that one, it was kicked by someone with the foot. So when it gets to a certain level, when I go out it becomes blur and tears begin to come out,” he told TV3.

He disclosed that an eye specialist has advised him to be going for eye checkups often, every three days at least.

"Whatever happened, just as I said earlier on, it’s in God’s control. But if you see that you can help, you can chip in and help,” he pleaded.

Also, a beverage shop, ‘Nuzeesa’, believed to be his workplace, has remained closed since the incident.

The lady also said she had to go to the hospital immediately after the flogging.

“I had to go to the hospital with a friend who bore the cost of treatment which was between GH¢500 and GH¢600; with the promise of paying back later,” she disclosed.

She said since the incident, she has not gone to work because she feels embarrassed.

“I wish I could get a decent job to do and take care of myself because I can’t return to the station where I worked,” she said.

Police have arrested three persons over the flogging. However, 25 others have also been picked up for disrupting peace and destroying property following the arrest of the three suspects.

Wa Chief To Force Man And Woman Flogged In Public To Marry Each Other

Meanwhile, a prominent chief in Wa has revealed the two lovers will be forced to marry each other.

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the move is to serve as a deterrent to other youths in the area.

The news agency quoted the Overlord in a report published on June 1, 2022, as follows:

“Besides the flogging, parents of the boy and the girl will also agree to let the two get married and stay as a couple to serve as a deterrent to the youth and to live upright lives.”

