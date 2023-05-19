The laboratory unit of the Police Hospital has been closed indefinitely due to a powerful stench coming from the facility's morgue

According to a report by GNA, the stench is so engulfing that patients who visited the lab on Wednesday, May 16, 2023, were turned away

Environmental health analysts fear the situation at the popular health facility poses a health risk

A health crisis is brewing at the Police Hospital in Accra as a powerful stench from the morgue takes over the whole health facility.

The hospital is run by the Ghana Police Service and is among the top-tier public health facilities in the country.

L-R: Ghana Police Hospital (OPD) and a file photo of a morgue. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@GNA1957

According to a report by the state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA), the smell from the morgue has engulfed the laboratory, which is situated close to the more, but reaches other units of the hospital.

"The GNA and other clients who visited the lab on Wednesday [May 16, 2023] morning were turned away by an officer. The officer said the lab was shut down because the offensive odour from the morgue was not good for the staff and patients," the news wire service reported.

Bad smell poses a health risk

An environmental health specialist has said the situation at the popular health facility situated within a busy part of the capital poses a health risk.

Stella Kumedzro, the specialist, said the discomfort created for patients and staff of the Hospital was a health risk and may even trigger allergic reactions.

She fears a housefly infestation is even imminent.

According to her, people who come into contact with chemicals used to preserve the corpses, like formalin could get cancer.

The hospital has been advised to decongest, disinfect and deodorise the morgue.

