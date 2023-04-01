A video of two Ghanaian police officers dealing with thugs in a thick forest has gone viral on social media

In the footage, the police officers could be seen on their knees begging the thugs, who were visibly angry at them and begged for their lives

From the conversation between the police and the thugs, it seemed the police had broken some sort of agreement they had with them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A shocking video of two Ghanaian police officers dealing with ruthless thugs in a dense forest has been making the rounds on social media, leaving viewers speechless and horrified at the same time.

Ghanaian Police Men Beg Thugs In Thick Forest Photo Source: Sika official

Source: Twitter

In the footage, the two policemen could be seen on their knees, begging for their lives as the thugs loomed over them, visibly angry and ready to exact their revenge. The situation was tense and chaotic, with the police officers pleading for mercy and trying to reason with the thugs.

The situation escalated further, and at one point, one of the police officers was stripped of his uniform and left with just his singlet, adding to the already degrading and humiliating experience.

As the conversation between the police and the thugs unfolded, it became clear that the police had violated some sort of agreement they had with the group. The video sparked a flurry of speculation online, with many people wondering what the police officers had done to incur the wrath of the thugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some have speculated that the police may have been involved in some sort of illegal activity with the group, while others have suggested that the police may have failed to uphold their end of the bargain with the thugs.

The footage has left many wondering about the fate of the two officers and whether they were able to make it out of the forest unharmed.

Video Of Police Officers Being Bullied By Thugs Sparks Reactions

universemadeus1 wrote:

You see what the major was saying about the police not being able arrest certain criminals? It always has to be the military doing the most

trishaestella commented:

·At times in these situations you have to beg for your life oo, regardless

owurayeb said:

Lmao….. This is what happens when you recruit people base on connection and heavily under pay police in this country

Yawxoxo wrote:

These kind people they have juju oo so you have to beg

Soldiers And Ghana Police Clash at Accra Central Headquarters: Trending Video Scares Ghanaians

In another story, the police and members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) clashed on Monday, March 27, 2023, resulting in fisticuffs.

A trending video shows personnel of the two security agencies engaged in violent physical contact, amid the cocking of guns.

An eyewitness told a radio station later that the incident ensued when a police dispatch rider stopped a bullion van and a military escort on a busy street at the Accra business district.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh