The National Peace Council issued a statement on the Nogokpo saga on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

In the statement, the Council urged calm and advised against statements that may inflame passions

The Council also disclosed that there is an ongoing process to ensure that the tensions triggered by Archbishop Agyinasare's remarks about Nogokpo are calmed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

National Peace Council has announced that it has started a process to engage both the Nogokpo people and the founder of Perez Chapel International Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to resolve the raging controversy over the Archbishop's comment.

In a press statement dated June 6, 2023, the Council also stated if the problem is not addressed quickly, it could have dire consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country.

L-R: Archbishop Charles Agyinasre, an image of a white dove and a dancer performs during traditional rights at Nogokpo. Source: Facebook/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

"The Council calls on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter," the statement signed by the Chairman Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi appealed.

The statement released by the National Peace Council announcing that there is an ongoing process to deal with the impasse triggered by Agyinasare's comment. Source: Facebook/@utvghana

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

US honours Agyinsasre with Lifetime Achievement Award amid Nogokpo saga

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been honoured by the United States government for his dedication to making the world a better place.

The founder of Perez Chapel International disclosed on his social media that he received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award-USA on June 3, 2023.

The award in the US comes amid the bitter controversy over his remarks about Nogokpo, a village in the Volta Region.

He had described the town as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region, a description that earned him widespread condemnation.

Nogokpo chief and elders summon Agyinasare to explain himself

Not long after Agyinasare's comments triggered a barrage of public criticism, the elders of Nogokpo summoned him to come and explain himself.

They issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Archbishop for peace talks.

The pastor has not commented on the invitation but many doubt that he will honour it.

Agyinasare declared fasting and prayer after a glitch with his flight

Archbishop Agyinasare's flight was with by a setback while travelling from Accra to Washington DC last week.

The details of the technical glitch on the United Airlines flight have not been disclosed in full, however, it was so serious that the flight had to return to Accra midway, pushing back flight schedules by many hours.

Not long after the incident, his church Perez Chapel International declared a one-week fasting and prayer over the Nogokpo saga.

Many believe the Nogokpo shrine, believed to be a thunder god caused the technical challenges that Agyinasare's flight suffered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh