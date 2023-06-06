Daniel Domelevo has posted a video on social media that looks like he is shading President Nana Akufo-Addo

In the video the former Auditor-General can be heard saying that he tried to do the right that but his oppressors ganged up against him

The release of the video follows a ruling by the Supreme Court recently that the Presidency erred when it forced Domelevo to proceed on 167 days accumulated leave in 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo singing in Ewe, his native language, about oppression and how truth will always stand has been making waves on social media since Monday, June 5, 2023.

In the video the man who courted so much public sympathy due to how president Nana Akufo-Addo forced him to proceed on a total of 167 days leave can be heard singing about how truth will always stand.

Nana Akufo-Addo looks pensive in an old photo (R) and a screen grab from the video captures Daniel Domelevo singing. Source: Facebook/@dandomelevo, @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Domelevo was singing along a traditional Ewe song that was playing in the background. The lyrics of the song translates as follows:

"I wanted to do the right thing. I tried to do the right thing so that there would be peace but my oppressors refused to allow this to happen...they ganged up against me...some smiled with me but they had evil in their minds. My heart is clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"As for me I have left, but if God is leading this crusade the truth will eventually stand..."

Supreme Court rules that Domelevo's forced leave was unconstitutional

The release of the video by Domelevo follows a Supreme Court ruling recently that faulted the Office of the President for forcing the former Auditor-General to proceed on leave in 2020.

After more than two years, the Supreme Court determined last month that the Executive erred in directing ex Auditor-General to proceed on leave.

For many, the ruling on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, suggests the Executive infringed on the administrative rights of the former Auditor General.

The court, however, did not issue any other orders such as stopping Domelevo from proceeding on leave since he has already retired.

Domelevo says he feels vindicated by the Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Domelevo has advised the Presidency to be careful not to always take decisions that flout the constitution of Ghana.

Reacting to a Supreme Court ruling, Domelevo said he feels vindicated.

He advised the Presidency during an interview on Wednesday to respect Ghana's constitution and laws in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh