Archbishop Agyinasare's plane suffered a major setback while travelling from Accra to Washington DC on Friday

The details of the technical glitch on the United Airlines have not been disclosed in full, however, it was so serious that the flight had to return to Accra midair pushing back flight schedules by at least two days

Not long after the incident, his church Perez Chapel International declared a one-week fasting and prayer over the Nogokpo saga

Many believe the Nogokpo shrine, believed to be a thunder god caused the technical challenges that Agyinasare's flight suffered

It has emerged that the flight on which respected preacher, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, was travelling to the United States suffered a major technical challenge midway on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had to return to Kotoka International Airport.

For many, the glitch with the United Airlines flight B788 to Washington DC last Thursday is the work of the revered Nogokpo shrine, believed to be a thunder god.

One post on Twitter about the bizarre incident called it a "cosmic affair".

Due to the unplanned return of the flight to Accra, Agyinasare's scheduled arrival date on Friday, June 2, 2023, moved to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agyinasare is heard narrating the incident, albeit without details to his church members in the USA after arriving in the country.

"I was supposed to get here Friday morning, but we finally landed this [Sunday] afternoon...and I believe it's all part of God's plan because the Bible says the steps of a good man, are ordered by the Lord," he told his congregants who responded with a loud "Amen".

Agyinasare triggers controversy with a remark about Nogokpo shrine

The founder of Perez Chapel International got many Ghanaians talking on social and traditional media when he declared during a sermon that Nogokpo, a popular town in the Volta Region is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

The outspoken man of God said witches and wizards have inundated the Volta Region town so much.

Members of the public, some of whom say they are residents of the town, took to social media to register their disapproval of the pastor's comment.

Nogokpo chief and elders summon Agyinasare to explain himself

A few days after Agyinasare's comments triggered a barrage of public criticism, the elders of Nogokpo summoned him to come and explain himself.

They issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare for peace talks.

The pastor has not commented on the invitation but many doubt that he will honour the invitation.

Perez Chapel declares one-week fasting and prayer over Nogokpo saga

Meanwhile, on the same day Archbishop Agyinasare arrived in the USA after the midair flight glitch, Perez Chapel International declared a one-week prayer and fasting over the whole Nogokpo controversy.

The prayer and fasting session was announced on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and starts from June 5 to June 11.

The church directed all its pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all members across the globe to take part in the important exercise.

