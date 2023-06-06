Sonnie Badu, the Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, has pleaded on behalf of Agyin-Asare after the chiefs of Nogokpo summoned him over unacceptable statements

After Agyin-Asare claimed that Nogokpo was the headquarters of demonic activities, Sonnie Badu claimed the best way to resolve the issue was to make peace with them

He added that he had always known that the gods of the Volta Region are not to be played with, adding that he had a solution to the disturbing issue

Sonnie Badu, the Ghanaian gospel singer and leader of The Rock Hill Church, said the leader and founder of Perez Chapel, Archbishop Agyin-Asare, should find a way to make peace with the chief and people of Nogokpo.

The issue started when his colleague, Agyin-Asare, made a claim that Nogokpo was a demonic headquarters, a statement that greatly offended the Nogokpo chiefs.

Sonnie Badu pleads with Nogokpo chiefs to make peace with Agyin-Asare Photo credit: @sonnibaduuk @facebook/perezchapel

In a long write-up shared on Sonnie Badu's verified Instagram page on June 6, 2023, the singer and preacher, who trended on social media some time ago for miraculous happenings reported in his church, said that he did not intend on defending the Archbishop but would be happy if the Nogokpo chiefs could give room to solve the trending issues amicably.

Sonnie Badu added that he was not alien to the popular Nogokpo narrative, which has recently caused some controversies and sparked debate. The singer detailed that the first time he heard about Nogokpo was when a media personality took someone to the place for some doings and publicised the entire process.

Sonnie Badu has further suggested Agyin-Asare, who had trended again over his follow-up statement about his banter with Nogokpo chiefs and is getting backings from some popular pastors over his statements, join forces with him to build a school for the people of Nogokpo in order to leave a lasting legacy in the town. According to Sonnie Badu, this project will bridge the gap between the failing relationship Agyin-Asare and his followers have with the chiefs of the town.

Sonnie Badu said:

I greet you in peace. Thank you for receiving this message, as I will get straight the point. I am not a member of Perez dome and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years and he has not employed me to do this. However, I think this is going a bit too far ..

Bishop came back and explained into details (with wisdom), how the event transpired; and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bare Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta Region.

Sirs, in all honesty, I don’t think what Bishop described in his sermon was strange to any of us. The first time I ever heard of your town, was when a media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods.

Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, because every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated, they can cause mischief. In this case, like the bursting of the tires .. It’s was more spiritual than physical which we understood..

With that being said, Sirs, I believe Bishop has done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region (and there has not been any press release on his philanthropy).

In conclusion, I think this is a perfect time for us to know more about your town and all the good things going on there… I come in love and one day I will like to visit Nogokpo for a concert ️..

And Dear Bishop, pops, I think I have an idea. Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo to add to what they already have. We know how the story will be told for years to come ….. The people were upset and so he built a school to show love … Love you very much BISHOP… Agyin Asare.

We love Bishop Agyin Asare .. He is a father worth emulating.. And we love the people of Nogokpo, you all are incredible. LET PEACE, LOVE, and RESPECT reign.. I believe even the gods of #Nogokpo will agree with me … My Name is DR SONNIE BADU ….

See Sonnie Badu's post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sonnie Badu's plea for unity between Agyin-Asare and Nogokpo chiefs

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Sonnie Badu's write-up, claiming Sonnie should not bargain with non-Christians, while others applauded him for trying to make peace.

monagucciofficial commented:

@sonniebaduuk Dear bro..I will personally convey ur message to…my people in NOGOKPO…!

mimi_eck said:

I wonder if Elijah bargained with the worshippers of Baal …..he asked how long will you waver between two opinions. If the Lord is God follow him but if Baal is God follow him

nqofii wrote:

Yet still what he said wasn’t okay, if your wife is from Volta you don’t make a comment about them at all. out of respect for your wife.

nexta_daterush7 asked:

So can’t he just say sorry and retract his statement??

Fasting declared after Agyin-Asare's flight returns to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on Friday, while travelling from Accra to Washington DC, the flight Archbishop Agyin-Asare's was on experienced a significant setback.

The technical issue with United Airlines has not been fully disclosed, but it was so serious that the flight had to turn around mid-flight and return to Accra, delaying flight schedules by at least two days.

His church, Perez Chapel International, declared a week of fasting and prayer over the Nogokpo saga not long after the tragedy.

