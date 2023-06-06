Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been honoured by the United States government for his dedication to making the world a better place

The founder of Perez Chapel International disclosed on his social media that he received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award-USA on June 3, 2023

The award in the US comes amid a bitter controversy over his remarks about Nogokpo, a village in the Volta Region

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Founder of Perez Chapel International Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has received the prestigious President's Lifetime Achievement Award-USA amid the Nogokpo controversy.

The Archbishop received the award that is endorsed by the United States government on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in recognition of his service to America and his efforts towards making the world a better place.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey," he posted on his social media pages about the honour done him.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare said he received the award in the US on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Source: Facebook/@Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Source: Facebook

Agyinasare's award endorsed by Joe Biden

The prestigious award is endorsed by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In 2003, the President's Council and Service and Civic Participation (US) founded the President's Volunteer Service Award to honour outstanding citizens who have given their time to volunteer and help their community.

The award basically recognises individuals for their commitment to cultivating lasting change.

Archbishop Agyinasare's plane suffered a major setback en route to US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that Archbishop Agyinasare's flight to the US suffered a major setback while travelling from Accra to Washington DC last week.

The details of the technical glitch on the United Airlines have not been disclosed in full, however, it was so serious that the flight had to return to Accra midway, pushing back flight schedules by at least two days.

Not long after the incident, his church Perez Chapel International declared a one-week fasting and prayer over the Nogokpo controversy.

Agyinasare called Nogokpo the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region during a sermon, a description that has been widely condemned.

Many believe the Nogokpo shrine, believed to be a thunder god caused the technical challenges that Agyinasare's flight suffered.

Nogokpo chief and elders summon Agyinasare to explain himself

Also, a few days after Agyinasare's comments triggered a barrage of public criticism, the elders of Nogokpo summoned him to come and explain himself.

They issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Archbishop for peace talks.

The pastor has not commented on the invitation but many doubt that he will honour it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh