The high court has directed the 37 Military Hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff to release the details of an investigative report that details the cause of death of Solomon Asare-Kumah at the health facility

Solomon died at the hospital in 2019 in what his family allege was the result of medical negligence

A family member has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the report would corroborate their allegations of medical negligence and breach of contract

The 37 Military Hospital and the military high command have been ordered to release an investigative report on the bizarre death of Solomon Asare-Kumah, a 48-year-old man.

The Accra High Court ruled that the hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) must release the information to the late Solomon's family within 10 days.

The judgement sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the judgement was issued on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Signage at the entrance of the 37 Military Hospital (L) and a banner announcing the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah. Source: Facebook/@37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

Family of the late Solomon Asare-Kumah sued 37 Military Hospital for medical negligence

The family of Solomon Asare-Kumah went to court in 2019 and filed a writ that accuse the military hospital of medical negligence leading to the death of their kin.

Joined the suit is Col/Dr. G. A. O. Appiah, a Doctor at the facility, the CDS, and Attorney General.

The family is demanding GH¢2 million in damages.

Presiding judge Justice Charles Ekow Baiden on June 2 ordered that the hospital and the CDS release the record of proceedings of the Board of Inquiry relating to the admission, treatment and death of Solomon Asare-Kumah.

They must also include the medical records of the late Solomon to the family.

This is a major milestone for the bereaved family in the long-running case because they believe that the death of their relative at the Hospital in October 2019 was due to a breach of contract and negligence by the Hospital and the doctor, Col. Dr Appiah.

Family of late Solomon confident investigative report will vindicate their claims

A member of the bereaved family has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the directive to the hospital and the military high command to release the investigative report and medical records is good news.

Emmanuel Asare-Kumah has said the 37 Military Hospital was supposed to furnish the family with the documents a long time ago, but they have dragged their feet for at least two years.

"The trauma that we've gone through, the arrogance on their part and their denials and the continuous adjournment of the case have been tough. But we are still going to continue with the case.

"At the end of the day, we just want to see what the honourable court's decision would be. The military did a very thorough job [the Board of Inquiry]...they interviewed a lot of people...so the report will back our allegations," Emmanueltold YEN.com.gh.

Woman recounts how medical oxygen shortage cost the life of her cousin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a Ghanaian woman lamented the death of her cousin which happened due to a lack of medical oxygen at the 37 Military Hospital.

The lady recounted that her cousin requested oxygen upon arriving at the hospital but tragically died on June 11, 2017, because there was none.

Her experience adds to the many claims of unfortunate deaths that have occurred at the hospital.

