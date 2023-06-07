John Paintsil has denied reports that he is the brain behind the arrest of two persons who broke into his house in his hometown

In a video, the player clarified that the caretaker of the house was the one who caused the arrest of the duo

He expressed unhappiness over the reportage by Crime Check Foundation, which sought to portray him as a bad person

A former player of the Ghana national team, John Paintsil has denied reports that he is the mastermind behind the arrest and subsequent sentencing of a 64-year-old man who was jailed for breaking into his home.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, John Paintsil who cleared the air on the issue said it was rather the caretaker of the house who caused the arrest of the 64-year-old, Issac Odoom and one other person.

"After the news broke, I called Yaw Mensah, the caretaker, and he admitted that he got them arrested because he wanted to prove to me that people have been coming to the house to steal

He also alleged that his checks with the caretaker reveal that this is not the first time the 64-year-old has been arrested for stealing in the area.

The former West Ham and Fulham player concluded by expressing unhappiness with the report by Crime Check Foundation, adding it sought to create public disaffection for him

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 views and 200 likes

Watch the interview

Ghanaians react to the comments by John Paintsil

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video defended John Paintsil on the issue

Samuel Dadzie reacted:

I know him too well and it's true he can not do that any soul

Edward Annang replied:

This is some of the reasons why retired footballers go broke. You need to protect your money and assets. Too many people bring you problems . Some may come and take. Advantage of you. Protect your assets and money

matan bala remarked:

Ibrahim is good guy in Ghana best and have respect ✊ for him just try do as u said take the other out

64-year-old jailed for breaking into a football house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 64-man-year old is serving a 12-month jail sentence at Winneba Local Prison for sleeping in an abandoned house owned by former Black Stars player, John Paintsil.

Isaac Odoom, who was convicted for breaking into the house, said at the time he slept in the house, he did not know it belonged to John Paintsil.

