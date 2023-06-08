The Special Prosecutor has obtained a court order to arrest former presidential staffer Charles Bissue

The arrest warrant was secured on Thursday, June 8, 2023, after the former Secretary of the ICIM failed to honour an invitation by the OSP

The OSP is investigating Charles Bissue because he has been accused by an investigative report of using his public office as the now-defunct ICIM secretary for personal gains

The court has granted the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) a warrant for the arrest of Charles Bissue, then-Secretary of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM).

The OSP was compelled to head to the court to secure the arrest warrant after the former presidential staffer failed to honour an invitation extended to him last month.

Charles Bissue at an FM station (L) and file image of a handcuff.

Source: UGC

The Special Prosecutor informed the former secretary of the ICIM on May 3, 2023, that he was a person of interest in investigations into corruption and corruption-related activities at the ICIM.

Charles Bissue failed to honour invitation because he claims he is innocent

But the former ICIM secretary failed to honour a May 22, 2023 date to appear at the premises of the OSP as part of the investigations.

For failing to honour the invitation, the OSP proceeded to the court to get the warrant that would ultimately compel the former presidential staffer to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, Charles Bissue has said many times that he is not complicit in any corruption or corruption-related activities and has filed a suit at the court to set aside the arrest warrant.

He also wants the court to direct the OSP to stop violating his human rights. The last suit at the high court is Bissue's third attempt to stop the OSP from investigating him.

Charles Bissue under scrutiny for possible corruption at ICIM

The OSP, in December last year, announced that it was investigating possible instances of underhand dealings at the ICIM involving Bissue.

The OSP explained that it will be looking into allegations that Charles Bissue actively used his office for profit during his tenure as Secretary to the ICIM.

The allegations arise from an investigative documentary titled "Galamsey Fraud Part I" published by Tiger Eye P.I.

