YEN.com.gh, a top Ghanaian digital news platform and leading web Facebook publisher, celebrates a new achievement as it joins the International News Media Association (INMA). INMA is a global association for top news publishers in the world like The New York Times, Bloomberg and The Washington Post.

This partnership reflects YEN.com.gh’s dedication to innovation, impactful journalism, and excellence. The team expressed their willingness to connect with the best global media and share their own experiences in engaging the audience and creating quality content.

"Joining INMA is a huge milestone for YEN.com.gh. We are grateful for being recognised among market leaders," said Samuel Obour, managing director at YEN.com.gh.

"After staying at the forefront of the industry in Ghana, we feel that it’s a natural move to go beyond local expertise and connect with global leaders in the media sphere.

“We hope our readers and clients will shortly experience new exciting approaches and will benefit from them," the managing director added.

INMA is known for reinventing how news media publishers connect with audiences, emphasising innovation and leadership. With over 18,000 active members and expertise spanning nine decades, INMA is a leading force shaping the future of the media industry.

Being a member of INMA gives publishers the opportunity to participate in conferences, webinars, and exclusive events to gather insights and cutting-edge strategies on how to succeed in the digital media landscape.

YEN.com.gh became a member of the International News Media Association (INMA) along with other news websites of the parent company, Legit Media Group. Legit.ng from Nigeria, TUKO.co.ke from Kenya, and Briefly News from South Africa as well as global sports news platform SportsBrief.com all joined INMA.

About YEN.com.gh

YEN.com.gh is one of Ghana's leading online and entertainment news publishers by audience and boasts over six million monthly pageviews with over 3 million followers on social media. The website has also been ranked among the world’s largest news publishers on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh's newsroom publishes various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

Founded in 2015, YEN.com.gh is a proud member of Legit Media Group, along with Nigeria's Legit.ng, Kenya's TUKO.co.ke, South Africa's Briefly News, and global SportsBrief.com.

About INMA

The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue. The INMA community consists of nearly 20,000 members at 900+ news media companies in 81 countries. INMA is the news media industry’s foremost ideas-sharing network with members connected via conferences, reports, webinars, virtual meetings, an unparalleled archive of best practices and strategic initiatives focused on digital subscriptions, smart data, product, advertising, newsrooms and the publisher relationships with Big Tech.

