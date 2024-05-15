Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stood out with her gorgeous outfit at Meghan Markle's meet and greet event in Nigeria

Jackie Appiah looked breathtaking in a pink ensemble dress designed by a top brand in Nigeria

A bevvy of top fashion influencers have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit while admiring her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped out elegantly in a pink dress to meet Meghan Markle during the three-day visit to Nigeria.

The 40-year-old was the only Ghanaian A-lister at the august function, where the royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared some rare details about their lives and two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

Jackie Appiah meets Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked stunning in a pink long-sleeve dress designed by a top Nigerian fashion designer, Kaiiko and Virgo, who revealed she used two days to sew the exquisite outfit. The designer shared the beautiful photos on her page with this caption;

Believe it or not we had only 2 days to make this beautiful dress for @jackieappiah #JackieAppiah. However, with dedication and very little sleep , we pulled it off.

Excited to see how gorgeous the dress looked on her and just how lovely the magenta tone compliments her beautiful chocolate skin. What do you think about this look?

The style icon looked charming in a ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her designer bag.

Check out the photos below;

Meghan Markle looks ethereal in a traditional outfit during her visit to Nigeria

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looked fabulous in the beautiful colourful ensemble as she exchanged pleasantries with Ghana's Jackie Appiah and other personalities.

Watch the video below;

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on the outfit Jackie Appiah wore to meet Meghan Markle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Berlamundi stated:

You looked gracious. Thank you for representing Ghana so beautifully ❤️

Noellefrancesca stated:

The elegance the dress everything is just

vanessa_gyimah stated:

Beautiful

lynmakeover_ stated:

Absolutely breathtaking❤

Darlenebk stated:

Soo much grace in you odo @jackieappiah ❤️❤️

Fumitoronto stated:

That girl ❤️

Delonyii stated:

Pretty pretty ❤️❤️❤️

vanessa_gyimah stated:

Beautiful

dentaa_show stated:

Pink on your skin is

nanaama_lv_billionaire stated:

Hello, adorable mummy

Zandikamaroma stated:

Sweetie ❤️

Prinzinnovations stated:

Remarkable u

akuapem_poloo stated:

My Woman crush

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Jackie now that she’s your friend, let’s take her to our fufu joint. Her life will never be the same!

Shammietii stated:

Love to see this!!! She has gone where she is accepted ❤️

prince__noble stated:

Megan meeting the queen

Delonyii stated:

And you looked so gracious ❤️

Jackie Appiah Stuns In Pink Crop Jacket And Cargo Pants Styled With Louis Vuitton Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about top Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have remarked on Jackie Appiah's gorgeous ensemble and hairstyle.

The style icon looked amazing in a designer two-piece outfit and designer bag as she stepped out to start the new year with a bold fashion statement.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh