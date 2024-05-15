Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Championrolie have shared a heartwarming moment online after their dating rumours sparked conversations online

The dancers shared a choreographed performance of Lasmid's Pull online, garnering significant traction

This comes after the viral sensation explicitly established that their relationship was strictly platonic

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, who recently exited the DWP Dance Academy, has collaborated with her former colleague, Championrollie.

While numerous fans suspect the viral dancers of being in a relationship, Afronita and Championrolie have consistently emphasised that they are only an inseparable jovial pair for the screen.

A new video by the dancers shared online has re-ignited conversations about how good the duo looks together on screen.

Afronita and Championrolie Photo source: Instagram/Afronitaaa, Instagram/Championrolie

Source: Instagram

Afronita and Champoinrolie dance to Lasmid's Pull

In a post by Afronita, the two dancers were spotted gyrating to Lasmid's trending new single, Pull, which has become a TikTok favourite.

Afronita, who now owns her own dance school, penned a captivating message to fans when she shared the video. She said,

The duo this song needed!!!There’s something so special about this video. It’s so soothing to the heart@championrolie made me love this song!!! Team Ronita, this is for youSpecial delivery!!

The moment excited scores of fans rooting to see more of such moments from the viral sensations Afronita and Championrolie.

Fans react to Championrolie and Afronita's new video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita and Championrolie's recent euphoric moment.

dharlynn_18 said:

My favs Made my Birthday an awesome one ….I missed you Both …15th May is a Blesingggggggg

kweeelenkwe wrote:

Today de3 we the Ronitas and aspiring spoons will sleep todaywe miss you guys so much

demmy_la commented:

Come and see me screaming I’ve missed you guys so much

amazingladyeva noted:

Be like say the song is speaking Rolie’s mind. He took it so personal

owe.nia added:

Wow,the Ronitas aren't they just cute, missed u guys too much

Championrolie calls Afronita wife material

Earlier, YENcom.gh reported that Championrolie had expressed in a recent interview with Delay that all the expensive gifts and memorable moments shared with Afronita in the past were out of his love for her as a colleague.

According to Championrolie, his relationship with Afronita, whom he described as his personal person, was strictly for content purposes. However, he wouldn't mind dating or marrying her in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh