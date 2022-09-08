YEN.com.gh has found a place in the latest ranking of the tompost publishers on Facebook around the world

YEN.com.gh, Ghana's leading social and entertainment news website, has emerged as one of the topmost publishers on Facebook across the world.

In the latest rankings released by Newswhip, YEN.com.gh claimed the number 15 spot rubbing shoulders with some of the world's leading websites.

YEN.com.gh gathered a whopping 8.1 million engagements with 2,346 articles in the month of August to come ahead of some notable names like Washington Post, Guardian, Manchester Evening News, and Goal.com.

No 1 publisher in Ghana and No 4

By the 15th position globally, YEN.com.gh automatically becomes the number one website in Ghana regarding Facebook engagements. In fact, no other Ghanaian website made it into the to 25.

For the African continent, YEN.com.gh placed fourth behind Legit.ng, Tuko.co.ke, and Yabaleftonline.

YEN's sister websites make top 10

The top 10 on the list had three African representatives, Legit.ng, Tuko.co.ke, and Yabaleftonline. Legit, YEN.com.gh's sister website in Nigeria, came second behind Dailymail UK while Tuko.co.ke, another sister website from Kenya, came fourth behind Mirror UK. Yabaleftonline took the ninth position.

The Sun UK, CNN, Metro UK, Fox News, and NBC News completed the top 10.

