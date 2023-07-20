Black Sherif has hit an accumulated 135 million views on YouTube, a development that has left many Ghanaians excited

According to the highly acclaimed media outfit Unorthodox Reviews, a good number of Black Sherif's large YouTube stream came from the hit song Kwaku The Traveller

Many Ghanaians were happy about the news as it's coming at a time when there is negative press surrounding Black Sherif

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing a staggering 135 million views on YouTube as of the time of this publication.

This incredible achievement has sparked excitement among many Ghanaians, who are delighted to witness the artiste's immense success on the popular video-sharing platform.

According to the highly respected media outlet Unorthodox Reviews, a significant portion of Black Sherif's impressive YouTube views is credited to his hit song Kwaku The Traveller, which has 20 million views as of the time of this publication.

The song's captivating lyrics, which talk about the musician's struggles and journey, have resonated with audiences both within Ghana and beyond, driving a considerable number of streams to the young artiste's YouTube channel.

This momentous feat of reaching 135 million views comes at a time when Black Sherif has been surrounded by negative press due to allegations of his arrest. Despite the troubling reports, his music continues to attract massive support from loyal fans, and the news of his YouTube success has uplifted the spirits of many.

Ghanaians celebrate Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users after the news broke.

officialbigv commented:

His management team needs to push him more. De should invest d money back into his crafts.

the_realhammonds reacted:

Golden plate set before a young man in the presence of many.. #blessings

akosua.choco reacted:

Now this is how to sell Ghana out❤️

Black Sherif nominated for converted award

In another story, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Man of the Year award at the upcoming Emy Awards Africa, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Accra.

The young budding musician has been nominated alongside Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy, who are likely to give him a run for his money.

The aim of the prestigious award is to celebrate distinguished men and women doing great things and making an impact across the continent.

