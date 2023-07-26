Parliament has removed the death penalty from Ghana's laws after a bill sponsored by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

Parliament amended the Criminal Offences Act 2022 to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment

Legislators in Parliament have said the removal of the death penalty is a cause for celebration

Parliament has removed the death penalty from Ghana's laws after the Criminal Offences Act 2022 was amended.

The amendment has now replaced the death penalty with life in prison.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Madina MP, and the Parliament House in pics Source: Facebook/@ParliamentOfGhana

This is after the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, filed a motion in Parliament to replace death sentences with life in prison back in 2021.

The death penalty could have been used as punishment for murder, attempt to commit murder, genocide, or piracy, among others. Ghana has not executed any convict on death row since 1993.

Approval from MPs

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, said the passage of the bill ending death sentences was a cause for celebration.

Sosu also said Parliament had made Ghana proud with the removal of the death penalty. He has in the past affirmed the support of President Akufo-Addo for the removal of the death penalty.

“The death penalty is too final. Parliament today did the needful and made Ghana proud in the Comity of Nations by abolishing the death penalty. I think this is a good thing for Ghana,” the MP said to Citi News.

Duncan-Williams opposes death penalty

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams also backed calls for the removal of the death penalty.

The general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry is adamant that only God can take a life.

The preacher cited Romans 12:19-21 and 2 Peter 3:9 as reasons why Ghana should drop the death penalty.

Support of for death penalty

Some politicians remain in support of maintaining the death penalty. For example, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, wants the death penalty to remain in law.

During his vetting, Tuah-Yeboah, kicked against the scrapping of the death penalty when questioned on the matter.

