The Attorney General has directed police in the Central Region to probe the assault case at Adisadel College that went viral

The perpetrator of the assault is expected to be hauled before a court before Friday, July 28, 2023

The incident has led to some teachers and students being suspended from Adisadel College

Attorney General Godfred Dame has directed police to investigate the assault case involving a student at Adisadel College.

The Attorney General also expects the suspect to be put before a court by Friday, July 28, 2023, according to Citi News reports.

The incident, which saw a student manhandling a fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame, has led to condemnation from Ghanaians.

Adisadel student suspended

YEN.com.gh reported that the perpetrator of the violent conduct has been suspended.

The Ghana Education Service condemned the assault and said it was concerned and described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence."

The GES also said it had directed the Regional Director of Education to collaborate with Adisadel College and relevant law enforcement agencies to probe the matter.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College, where the incident happened, and his deputy have also been suspended.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also possible, pending approval by the GES.

NGO calls case criminal matter

In a YEN.com.gh interview, NGO Africa Education Watch called the incident of bullying a criminal matter.

Its programme officer, Kwasi Nimo Jnr, said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

In the NGO's view, there should be a distinction between indiscipline in school and a case of assault.

Disorder at Adisco

A parent whose son attends Adisadel College lamented that law and order at the school has broken down.

The parent said the situation was so bad some teachers needed to arm themselves for protection.

This parent, who spoke anonymously, also claimed there had been more severe incidents of assault at the school.

