The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has said President Nana Akufo-Addo also wants the death penalty abolished

Sosu said Akufo-Addo's past stances on the matter shows he is ready to remove the death penalty from Ghana's laws

The MP warned that the death penalty could be abused by a future government

The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has said President Akufo-Addo is in support of his move to have the death penalty abolished.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo, for example, voted at the UN in favour of the removal of the death penalty from the statutes of countries worldwide.

The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu (L) and President Akufo-Addo (R) Source: Facebook/@LawyerFrancis-XavierSosu/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo

Sosu also said the President had pushed for a bi-partisan approach to handling the potential removal of the death penalty from Ghana’s laws.

“It was the president that called for a cross-party approach to passing this bill when stakeholders called on him, and so he fully endorses and supports the position,” he said on Citi TV.

The MP warned that the death penalty could be used by a future government that was prone to brutalities.

As an example, he cited the 2022 coup in Myanmar.

“They used it against their opponents and gave legal reasons where four leaders were killed, and 100 others were convicted."

Sosu has filed a motion in Parliament to replace the death penalty with life in prison.

Duncan-Williams opposes death penalty

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams also backed calls for the removal of the death penalty.

The general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry is adamant that only God can take a life.

The preacher cited Romans 12:19-21 and 2 Peter 3:9 as reasons why Ghana should drop the death penalty.

Support of for death penalty

Some politicians remain in support of maintaining the death penalty.

For example, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, wants the death penalty to remain in law.

During his vetting, Tuah-Yeboah, kicked against the scrapping of the death penalty when questioned on the matter.

Death penalty call from MP

The Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, in the past, called for death penalties for illegal miners.

George justified this call by citing the damage illegal mining has done to the environment.

He expressed fears that future generations would be deprived of good drinking water because of such actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh