Personnel from the Special Prosecutor’s office have stormed the residence of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah for an inspection.

According to a report by Joy News, the move on Monday is part of the investigation into how the minister came to acquire the large sums of money reportedly stolen from the residence by her house helps.

Dapaah and her husband accompanied the personnel from the special prosecutor's office to their home.

Prosecution of thieves

In all, five persons are standing trial at a circuit court in Accra following the theft of the monies from the minister.

The two main suspects are her current and former house help; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, respectively.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65 years and Malik Dauda, 23, are being prosecuted.

Backlash against minister

The minister has faced backlash online from Ghanaians, as well as allegations of corruption.

Former President John Mahama described the situation as scandalous because of the amount of money that went missing from the minister's home.

The last time Dapaah courted this much controversy, it was after she berated a young journalist sent to interview her.

