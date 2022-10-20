Captain Smart's arrest by the national security operatives has sparked renewed concerns about lack of freedom on speech in Ghana

Many journalists, social commentators and interest groups condemned the arrest and demanded his release

Captain Smart was released on Wednesday evening shortly after an uproar on social media

The Onua TV/FM morning show host has alleged that the president is neck deep in illegal mining in Ghana

Media practitioners in Ghana have raised red flags about eroding press freedom in the country.

This follows what has been described as a “Rambo-style” arrest of outspoken media practitioner, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, known popularly as Captain Smart.

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, without a stated cause.

Nana Akufo-Addo (R) has been accused of gagging free speech in Ghana. Source: UGC.

Although no official reason has been given for his arrest, Media General, his employers, believe that his arrest has been influenced by allegation president Nana Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining, known commonly as galamsey.

He said the ineffectiveness of the state-sponsored fight against the menace was baffling and added that the only explanation is that the president was neck-deep in the practice.

The Ministry of Information has referred his allegation against the president to the National Media Commission. The government said the claims against the president constituted unethical journalism.

After his arrest, Ghanaian journalists and social commentators took to social media to condemn the government.

This compelled the police to release him late Wednesday evening.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to Captain Smart's arrest on social media below:

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a popular journalist said:

"If Captain Smart's arrest is because of his galamsey comment about the president, then it's wrong."

John Mark Siklere felt the government does not seem to have its priorities well placed:

"They won't arrest the dollar...u de issokay"

Akufo-Addo Drags Captain Smart To Media Commission

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Captain Smart has been dragged to the National Media Commission by the presidency for alleging that the president was involved in illegal mining.

The Information Ministry said in a statement that the allegation by Captain Smart is false because the president is not involved in galamsey.

The ministry said the false allegation by the Onua FM/TV morning show host is only meant to tarnish the reputation of Nana Akufo-Addo and make the fight against the menace difficult.

