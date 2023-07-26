Ghanaian beat maker Jo-Quaye MUSIC has created a remix of King Promise's Terminator using the viral GMB freestyle 'Abena call me later'

The video has gone viral, and people are reacting to Jo-Quaye's creative rendition online

His talent and ingenuity in giving the viral moment a fresh twist have garnered praise and made the remix a hit among music enthusiasts

Ghanaian beat maker, Jo-Quaye MUSIC, has taken the viral GMB freestyle 'Abena call me later' and transformed it into a real remix of King Promise's Terminator, resulting in an online sensation.

The video gained widespread attention when a contestant auditioning at Tamale mixed up the lyrics of the trending song.

Jo-Quaye's creative rendition has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions across various online platforms, with many praising his talent and ingenuity in giving the viral moment a fresh and entertaining twist.

Ghanaian music lovers react to the creation of Jo-Quaye

The remix has quickly become a hit among music enthusiasts on social media, propelling unique and creative content to the forefront of public attention.

Check out some of the comments below.

Yaw Kwetsu Tagoe said:

Enjoyment and Entertainment Ministers Nkoaaa in UMUOFIA Kingdom . God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.#GhanaIsOriginal

Stephen Tagbor indicated:

Ghana dey sweet pass indomi . GOD bless our Homeland Ghana

Anthony Strength mentioned:

Seriously creative. "Every mistake is a new style"

Watch the video below:

