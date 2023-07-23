Ghanaian cleric Ajagurajah and popular rapper Amerado have engaged in a heated rap battle on their social media handles

The feud began after Amerado referenced Ajagurajah in his song "Rap Is Alive," comparing himself to the cleric in a playful manner

Ajagurajah responded with a rap verse of his own, triggering another retort from Amerado, leading to widespread reactions from fans and followers on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A fiery rap battle has ignited between Ghanaian cleric Ajagurajah and popular rapper Amerado, captivating audiences on their respective social media platforms.

The feud was sparked by a collaboration between Amerado and Strongman Burner on the track "Rap Is Alive," where Amerado compared himself to Ajagurajah, playfully stating that he engages in rap beef and then preaches peace.

This lighthearted reference did not sit well with the cleric, who swiftly fired back with his own rap verse, igniting a heated exchange between the two.

As the battle intensified, Amerado responded with a sharp retort, intensifying the online feud and drawing even more attention to the clash of verses.

Fans and followers of both personalities have been reacting passionately to the unfolding rap feud, with social media abuzz with discussions and opinions on the matter.

While some appreciate the creative wordplay and playful banter, others are closely monitoring the exchange with curiosity and amusement. Check out some comments that trailed the exchange below:

korankyeo said:

I think to make this an interesting beef u need to write the lyrics and create beat for Ajagura... He learns... and send u a reply. My humble plea boss

sistersandybiy3guy indicated:

Eeeeeii. Ok let’s wait for Agya Ajagura

grace_afia_amoako mentioned:

Am still supporting Ajagura I don't want him to block me

Amerado shares recording experience with Strongman Burner on Rap Is Still Alive

As YEN.com.gh reported, rap lovers were impressed by the Ghanaian rappers Amerado and Strongman Burner's collaboration album, Rap Is Still Alive.

Rap's importance in the constantly changing music scene is reaffirmed by the album Rap Is Still Alive, which was produced by the famed Atown TSB.

Amerado talks about how Abotr3 feature with Black Sherif happened

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with 3Music TV, well-known musician Amerado spoke candidly about his successful song, "Abotr3" (Patience), which he co-wrote with Black Sherif, the VGMA Artiste of the Year.

The artist explained how his partnership with the celebrated vocalist came about.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh