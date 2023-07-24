Renowned rapper Kwaku DMC of Asakaa fame has broken his silence after a long hiatus, with an Instagram post

There have been speculations on social media regarding the rapper's inactivity this year in terms of music videos

The musician shared some impeccable professionally taken photos in a community surrounded by forest, which had fans speculating if it was an album cover

Renowned rapper Kwaku DMC, a member of the Asakaa Boys rap group, has finally spoken up following a long period of silence. Fans and followers were left curious and puzzled about his recent inactivity in terms of music videos this year, leading to numerous speculations on social media platforms.

Kwaku DMC (C) and the Asakaa Boys. Photo Source: kwaku_dmc

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post that caught the attention of his fans, Kwaku DMC shared a series of breathtaking and professionally taken photos. The backdrop of the images featured a serene community nestled amidst lush green forest, sparking speculation among his followers about whether the visuals were hints at an upcoming album's cover. He captioned the photos with 'Too Big To Fit’.The rapper is one of the pioneers of drill music in Ghana.

The rapper's silence over the past few months had left his dedicated fanbase eagerly waiting for new music and updates on his music. With the release of these captivating photos, excitement and curiosity has reached a fever pitch, and fans are now eagerly speculating about what this might mean for the rapper's future projects.

Fans get excited over DMC's photos

beeztrapkotm said:

KING KONG NYAME

3y3_kafye commented:

This one for be album cover o @kwaku_dmc

trenchboy_trendy09 commented:

U on Top Of The World

mavisfrimpong2 reacted:

Kwaku the fact that you're living in Kumasi kraa nti gye wo

Source: YEN.com.gh