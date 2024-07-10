Reports indicate the government is set to recruit 11,000 persons into various security agencies

The Chronicle reported that the process started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been given

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga called the recruitment a scandal after earlier concerns by the Minority

Reports indicate that the government is set to recruit some 11,000 persons into various security agencies under the interior ministry.

The recruitment is to clear a backlog of applicants to the agencies.

Financial clearance has reportedly been given for the recruitment

Source: Getty Images

The Chronicle reported that the process started on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The paper reported that financial clearance had already been given to recruit the new personnel.

There are not expected to be any advertisements in the national dailies calling on qualified applicants.

The Interior Ministry ordered the Prisons Service to recruit 1,500 personnel, the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel, and the Ghana Police Service to recruit 4,000 new officers. The Ghana National Fire Service and the Narcotics Control Commission were also asked to recruit 2000 and 500 personnel.

If the current 11,000 applicants are successfully recruited, the total number of recruitments since 2017 will be a record 26,814 under one administration.

This reported process has been criticised, with the Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga calling it a scandal.

The Minority in Parliament recently accused the Akufo-Addo government of recruiting party footsoldiers into the security services.

They believe the secret recruitment is to influence the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The minority leader said majority MPs had been given 30 slots each to fill with party loyalists from their constituencies.

Minister for Interior Henry Quartey refuted the Minority’s assertion and noted that there was no advertisement for new recruitment because there is still a backlog of recruits from previous years waiting to be cleared.

Source: YEN.com.gh