The beautiful love story between a gorgeous bride and her handsome husband-to-be is very inspiring

The bride, who is a style influencer and generous philanthropist, called on the groom to support her donation exercise

The adorable couple spent more time together, and after seven years of dating, they walked down in a lovely ceremony

A Ghanaian bride has revealed how she met the love of her life seven years ago during the load-shedding era in Ghana.

In a video shared by popular Ghana blogger Ameyaw Debrah, the bride was seen wearing an elegant white bridal robe as the hairstylist fix her stunning hairstyle for the traditional wedding.

The beautiful couple shares their love story. source: @ameyawdebrah

It was during the dumsor era and I was unbraiding my hair. I needed to finish it because my light went out so I had to go to a friend’s house. I got there and I saw this gentleman also seated there with a mutual friend. I said “ok, hi, Good evening,” and I bypassed him.

So my birthday was coming up. I think the following day or two was going to be my birthday and usually, I do donations so I just told him,” OK my birthday is coming up would you like to donate something,I could use to buy sachet water? so he said,” OK,” and then he took my number. and this man had the guts to save his number with love emoji .who asked him to do that?

I invited him to my donation he came and we had lunch. my friends were pushing him on me. it’s like they saw the future .she was a betweener. so that was it .my friends were like,” oh, he’s a nice guy.” and one thing he kept staring at me during my makeup session.

yeah he was feeling the Girl. then my friends were like ,” oh the way that this guy is staring at you he likes you .so he proposed somewhere in October .yeah he’s been seven years.”-

Some social media users have commented on a post by Ameyaw Debrah

Kwame Appah

I need more, did he donate? Did they go together and are they marrying after 7-year proposal? The man must not be Kwawu, cos if u give Kwawu man a bill the first day ...... Forget !!

Ogbodzor Emmanuel

Since dumsor was a blessing to someone…you all should just understand the hardship now cause someone might meet his or her loved one probably by bashing his or her car then the love story continues

Rock Gee

Is a blessing for her because she didn't start with sending me MOMO

Papa Bolga Ndc

Dumsor love is the best and the one you will find around public toilet

Plus-Size Ghanaian Groom Shares Emotional Story About Lovely Bride; Warms Hearts On Instagram

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a touching video of a Ghanaian groom named Kojo describing how his bride ardently longed for a fulfilling relationship that would end in marriage.

Throughout the photo shoot, the attractive bride Kukua, who has a contagious smile, was surrounded by her plus-size fiancé Kojo.

John Dumelo, a politician and celebrity from Ghana, attended the wedding as a groomsman to encourage the cute couple.

