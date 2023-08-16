The National Identification Authority has dismissed 10 officers after a probe into allegations of misconduct

Investigations were conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department personnel stationed at the NIA

The sacked personnel accepted money from Ghana Card applicants and manipulated the registration system

Ten staff members of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been dismissed after a probe into allegations of extortion of Ghana Card applicants, among others.

The dismissed members were also found guilty of misconduct, violating National Communication Authority protocols and public service rules.

A statement from the NIA noted that the investigations had been carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, stationed at NIA’s headquarters in Accra.

The statement also noted that officers were hauled before a Disciplinary Committee of Inquiry following their interdiction.

The allegations against the dismissed officers included demanding and accepting money from Ghana Card applicants, as well as manipulating the registration system.

They were based at the NIA’s Head Office, Subin Sub-Metro District Office, Western Regional Office, Registrar General’s Department Office, and La-Nkwantanang Municipal Office.

“Their actions not only contravened the fundamental principles of integrity and transparency upheld by the NIA but also eroded the very essence of its purpose, which is to ensure dependability and credibility,” the statement said.

