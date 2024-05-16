ASP Johnson Adusei-Poku has vehemently rubbished allegations that he shot and killed another officer of the Ghana Police Service

This comes after media figure Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a viral video that the ASP shot a colleague police officer dead

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, ASP Adusei-Poku labelled the claims as completely false

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Johnson Adusei-Poku has vehemently dismissed claims he shot a corporal of the Ghana Police Service dead.

His comments come after media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, claimed in a viral video that he killed his fellow officer.

ASP Adusei-Poku is unhappy with Afia Schwarzenegger's claims. Photo source: queenafiaschwarzenegger/ASP Adusei-Poku Instagram.

Source: Instagram

While discussing claimed details of the incident online, Afua Schwarzenegger said:

"George Akuffo Dampare is the most corrupt Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana. This is Dampare's driver; he enrolled him in the police academy and promoted him to ASP. He's called ASP Adusei.

''This is the photo of [ASP Adusei]. He drank later and shot a corporal. This incident happened in Sefwi Wiawso. Inquire as to where this has ended up. People dislike me because I am honest. Instead of being arrested for murder, he was placed in an executive room. I am inquiring when Asiedu will be arrested and tried for murder,'' Afia Schwarzenegger said in the footage.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, ASP Adusei-Poku, who doubles as the judicial and protection unit director and lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS), rubbished the claims.

''Throughout my 17 years in policing, I've never been a police driver or driven the IGP, privately or professionally. No. I have been an investigator and instructor at the Police Training School.

''I am not aware of the incident she discussed. I have never been posted to Sefwi Wiawso. After graduating from the police school, I've [been] at the Ghana Police Headquarters as an operational officer for the judicial and protection unit director. All of her claims are false. I've never shot or murdered anyone. I watched the video, and her statements are false,'' ASP Adusei-Poku told YEN.com.gh.

The renowned police officer and educator said he is committed to serving the country and its people.

Lecturer at NPTS reacts to Shatta Wale's attack incident

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Adusei-Poku, a lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS), criticised Shatta Wale for causing fear and panic after the dancehall musician pulled a gun attack stunt.

Adusei-Poku, who doubles as a detective, explained that Shatta Wale is a first-degree personality and thus significantly influences the youth.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh