Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Johnson Adusei-Poku has vehemently dismissed claims he shot a corporal of the Ghana Police Service dead.
His comments come after media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, claimed in a viral video that he killed his fellow officer.
While discussing claimed details of the incident online, Afua Schwarzenegger said:
"George Akuffo Dampare is the most corrupt Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana. This is Dampare's driver; he enrolled him in the police academy and promoted him to ASP. He's called ASP Adusei.
''This is the photo of [ASP Adusei]. He drank later and shot a corporal. This incident happened in Sefwi Wiawso. Inquire as to where this has ended up. People dislike me because I am honest. Instead of being arrested for murder, he was placed in an executive room. I am inquiring when Asiedu will be arrested and tried for murder,'' Afia Schwarzenegger said in the footage.
In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, ASP Adusei-Poku, who doubles as the judicial and protection unit director and lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS), rubbished the claims.
''Throughout my 17 years in policing, I've never been a police driver or driven the IGP, privately or professionally. No. I have been an investigator and instructor at the Police Training School.
''I am not aware of the incident she discussed. I have never been posted to Sefwi Wiawso. After graduating from the police school, I've [been] at the Ghana Police Headquarters as an operational officer for the judicial and protection unit director. All of her claims are false. I've never shot or murdered anyone. I watched the video, and her statements are false,'' ASP Adusei-Poku told YEN.com.gh.
The renowned police officer and educator said he is committed to serving the country and its people.
