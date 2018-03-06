Ghana passport online: Application process, renewal, types of passports

The process of obtaining a passport in Ghana has always been complex. Due to technological advancements, there are numerous alternatives to the manual method for Ghana passport services. All Ghanaians living abroad can obtain their passports from their respective Ghanaian embassies. Aside from the manual process, the Ghanaian government has made several more accessible options available for your convenience. You can apply for a Ghana passport online and receive your travel document in weeks.

Ghanaian passports are only issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The travel document allows holders to travel worldwide, though certain circumstances may necessitate obtaining a visa from the nation one is visiting.

Ghana passport online

Unlike before, now you can access most of government services online. All you need is a device that can connect to the internet. For instance, those seeking to apply for a passport, they can easily do it online. Here is all you need to know about the process and more.

Types of Ghana passports

There are three kinds of Ghana passport booklets. They include; service, contemporary and diplomatic.

Service: This travel document is only available to government officials travelling on formal business. Contemporary: This type of travel document remains valid ten years from the issue date and is available to all citizens and non-citizen residents. Diplomatic: This type of travel document is available to Ghanaian diplomats stationed abroad and their qualified dependents.

How to apply for a Ghana passport online

What are the steps to apply for a passport online? Follow the steps to apply for a passport below on how to apply for your travel document online.

Navigate to the Ghanaian government website. Select the "Passport Office." Click the "Apply" button. Click the "OK" button. Click the "Sign-up" button in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. Fill in your details. After you've finished entering your details, click "Continue." A one-time password (OTP) will be submitted to the entered during registration. Enter your OTP and press the "Continue" button. Click the "Apply" button. Look up the passport office. Click the apply button. You will be diverted to the passport office's website. Click "Authorise" to allow the app to share your information with the passport application portal. You will be redirected to the passport application platform, where you should pay or verify your voucher.

What is required for the application?

If you are a first-time passport applicant, you will be required to be having the following documents:

1. Birth certificate. It is required to prove Ghanaian citizenship.

2. Driver's Licence or National ID card- Both documents are required to support and prove identity.

3. Profession proof. If the person applying has a job currently, a letter of introduction from the applicant's employer or a work ID card with the entrant's name, the organisation's name, and the position in question is required.

Note: The candidate must provide a student ID if they are currently enrolled. Jobless applicants, homemakers and individuals working in the non-formal sector, such as hairdressers, mechanics, traders, and so on, do not require proof. Registered business owners or self-employed applicants must show evidence of their company's registration certificate.

How do I renew my Ghana passport online?

If you are an existing user of the passport application site, then you are supposed to follow the next Ghana passport renewal online steps.

1. Click the "Existing User" button.

2. You will be directed to on a how-to-apply page, where you will find the detailed procedure on how to go about the process. Please read it before proceeding.

3. You will be taken to the Ghanaian government login page.

4. Sign up for a Ghanaian government account using the exact email address as your passport account.

5. If you previously created an account on the Ghanaian government website, sign in. It will direct you to the passport application page.

6. If you bought a voucher from the bank, select verify voucher to enter the voucher information.

7. If you still need to pay for the application form, select the make payment option and proceed with the procedure.

Note: The form must include four passport photos taken up to three months before the application submission date. You will have to attach your old passport plus a regulatory processing fee. You will be notified once the application is verified through your email address.

How much is an online passport application form in Ghana?

The amount you are supposed to pay varies depending on the application type and your passport page numbers, as shown below;

Name Processing fees Standard application 48 pages GHS 150 Standard application 32 pages GHS 100 Expedited application 32 pages GHS 150 Expedited application 48 pages GHS 200

How long does it take to process a passport application in Ghana?

The time required to process a Ghanaian passport varies depending on the passport office's workload and the applicant's circumstances. However, it can take as long as eight months for non-Ghanaian citizens to receive their travel documents after submitting every needed paper.

How do I check if my passport is ready?

All you have to do is go to the passport office where you applied and ask client service if your travel document is ready for pick up. They will provide you with more details regarding the status of your travel document.

You can also check your application via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs passport website. All you are required is to follow the following steps;

1. Visit the passport website.

2. Select the account login option to enter your account information to access your dashboard.

3. Press the "View all applications2 option

4. Select the history tab to view your application's details.

5. Select the application you want to examine and click on "Status" to see its current level.

Ghana biometric passport

An applicant must purchase the application form that is available countrywide through all the accredited bank outlets. You must check the list of certified institutions where you go to get the passport application forms.

You must fill out the passport application form correctly. It is considered criminal to avail the wrong details in your travel document, and it's punishable by law. Please review the application details to ensure they are right before submitting the forms.

Submit the application form alongside scanned copies of your identification card, birth certificate, affidavit, passport photos and police report to the application centre located in Accra.

Once they are done verifying the details on the application form, you will be notified through your email address to visit the passport application centre for further instructions. Once there, you will take a digital photograph and a biometric data fingerprint.

When you are done, you will be handed a submission receipt. You will also receive a notification of the collection date. On the collection date, you will hand over the submission check to ascertain you underwent the process. Finally, you will experience the last biometric check.

Additional help

If you need help with the passport application process, visit the application centre for further assistance. The submission of the application forms must be within working days. All processing fees will be listed in the application forms with the proper means of payment.

If you want to apply for a Ghana passport online, follow the steps above, and you'll have your travel document in a matter of weeks. It is good to note that Ghanaian passports are only issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to Ghanaians who have been provided citizenship under Ghanaian nationality law.

