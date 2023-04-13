A gentleman called Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Asiamah has narrated how he discovered a suspicious incident regarding his Ghana card

According to him, while he was trying to get a new SIM card, he was told that he had exhausted the slots

After doing his checks with the help of a friend that works with a network service provider, he found out 10 unknown numbers were linked to his card

Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Asiamah, a Ghanaian man, has revealed that 10 numbers were linked to his Ghana card without his knowledge whatsoever.

Speaking to TV3's Alfred Ocansey on live TV, the gentleman indicated how he found out about the suspicious incident.

According to him, he visited the MTN office because one of his mobile money numbers was having an issue, and he decided to seek redress.

While there, he tried to purchase another SIM card and register, only to be told that he had exhausted the maximum number of slots he could have as an individual.

"I was surprised because I registered the three numbers in person at the MTN office. I didn't send anyone. So I was asked to fill a complainant form, which I did and patiently waited for them to get back to me," he recalled.

Later, according to Nana, MTN customer care said told him they had deleted all the unknown numbers, but he was still suspicious, so he contacted a friend who also works with a network service provider.

"My friend asked me, what job am I doing that I have so many SIM cards registered in my name? It was then that he indicated to me that 5 cards were registered with MTN while another 5 had been registered with Vodafone," Nana revealed.

