The Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has reported the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, to the General Legal Council

Quayson has accused the Attorney General of professional misconduct during the proceedings of the case against him

Dame has been accused of influencing a witness in the case with an impromptu testimony against Quayson

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson has petitioned the General Legal Council (GLC) accusing the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, of professional misconduct.

Quayson has appealed to the commission to start disciplinary proceedings against Dame.

In a July 25, 2023 letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, letter to the Council, the MP said Dame had provided contrasting testimony to one of his witnesses in court.

Quayson also said he was caught off guard by the testimony from the Attorney General.

“The “testimony” provided by the AG contradicted the testimony of his own witness and was presented for the first time without prior notice to my lawyers of myself as to the facts known to the prosecution," the letter said.

According to the letter, Quayson feels Dame's actions influenced the witness.

Citing another instance of alleged improper conduct, the MP claims Dame used insulting language towards his lawyer on June 16, 2023 in the court.

At the time, Quayson said his lawyer was only trying to alert the court that his client was a candidate in the Assin North parliamentary by-election.

“This gratuitous insult on the part of the Attorney-General was without any basis and had no place in the trial and, I am advised by my lawyers, is contrary to the Rules of Professional Conduct of lawyers," the letter said.

Quayson is currently being prosecuted at the High Court in Accra for forgery and perjury.

These charges relate to alleged offences in the lead-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election, where he was said to be holding dual citizenship when he filed to contest.

Quayson re-elected as Assin North MP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Quayson won the Assin North by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after he was removed as MP from the same area by a Supreme Court ruling.

He was sworn in on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 as the MP for the constituency again.

His swearing-in ceremony was graced by the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress, including former president John Mahama.

Though he contested and won the parliamentary seat in Assin North in 2020, a later Supreme Court ruling declared his election illegal.

