Bryan Acheampong, the owner of RockCity Hotels Limited and Minister for Food and Agriculture, says the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, should desist from defaming him and his company.

Bryan Acheampong claims he has not committed any wrongdoing in RockCity's proposal to purchase 60% of shares in six SSNIT hotels.

Bryan Acheampong has cautioned Ablakwa against his incessant attacks.

He said suggestions that he has done so are false and unfounded and should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

He was responding to allegations peddled by the North Tongu MP, who accused him of several infringements in the "far advanced" deal to acquire a 60% stake in six SSNIT hotels.

These infringements include conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.

He also said the people of Ghana are being shortchanged in the deal.

However, Bryan Acheampong denies all the allegations.

He accused his colleague of fabricating issues to destroy his reputation and RockCity Hotels Limited's.

He added that Okudzeto Ablakwa's behaviour is un-Ghanaian and unfair and urged him to desist from such a destructive path.

But Okudzeto Ablakwa is undeterred.

He has announced he will petition the Speaker of Parliament to sanction the Abetifi MP for failing to seek permission before engaging in a profit-making venture.

Brian Acheampong says he is unperturbed by the threat.

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ concerning the sale of SSNIT hotels

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the sale of six hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to agric minister Bryan Acheampong.

Ablakwa revealed that documents suggest SSNIT is on the verge of selling a 60% stake in six of its hotels to the minister.

In his petition, the MP contends that selling SSNIT's shares violates procurement procedures and wants the commission to stop the sale.

Ablakwa further asserted that Acheampong, who owns Rock City Hotel Limited, has breached the Constitution by holding a professional position without permission.

This violates Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The hotels in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort and Trust Lodge Hotel.

