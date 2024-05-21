The video of Anita Akuffo's exclusive tour of the Manhyia Palace has gone viral online

This comes after she saw the first television set that was used in Asanteman at the Manhyia Palace Museum

Many people who reacted to the video were left in awe over how well the television had been kept in good shape

The video of an old television set put on display at the Manhyia Palace Museum has got many people talking.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page, Ghanaian journalist Anita Akufo, who was given an exclusive tour of the museum, was left in awe when she saw the television set and asked about it

The tour guide explained that the television set was the first of its kind in the Asante empire in 1965, adding that it was meant to entertain guests of the Asantehene when they paid him a visit to the palace.

He added that the television was deemed a valuable asset to the extent that a person who wanted to watch it had to book an appointment at the palace.

"At the time, you needed to book an appointment before you could watch the television because it was common.

Anita Akuffo, who was surprised that a 59-year-old television set was still in good condition, asked how the palace kept the relic and others in such condition all these years.

"As museum professionals, we have a way of preserving these items," the tour guide answered.

The adorable video, which highlights Asante's rich history, had over 3000 views and ten comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe.

@user-ns8cj9ry3u stated:

Ashanti civilization started before Ghana indeed it reflect these days

@yawowusuansah232 commented:

History is a dialogue between the past and present according to Carr. Such a thrilling experience. Welldone to the museum keepers. I'm intrigued

@tweneboahjason1078 added:

Wooow amazing Asante kingdom

Old fridge used at Manyia palace

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a refrigerator that is said to be 74 years old and still in use at the Manyia Palace has gone viral.

The antique fridge was displayed in a video shared by TV3 after presenter Anita Akuffo visited the Museum following Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar.

Justice Brobbey, who spoke to Anita, the refrigerator was bought in 1950, during Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II's reign, and has not undergone any major repairs since then.

