The former minority chief whip in parliament Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has compared the manner of his removal to a coup

Muntaka said he only heard of the reshuffle of the minority leadership in parliament from the radio

The former minority chief whip did not criticise his replacements, but he said the change could have been done better

The former minority chief whip in Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, has criticised the manner in which he was removed from the minority leadership in parliament.

Muntaka, the Asawase MP, described his removal as a coup d'état.

Muntaka Mubarak, the Asawase MP. Source: Facebook/@MuntakaMubarak

Speaking on Angel FM, he said the manner of the change in leadership back in January 2023 was also disrespectful.

"I was in my eleventh year in leadership so the most decent way was to inform me about the change. When you are informed and appreciated for your good work, you would be a bit motivated even while at home but that was not the situation. It was like a Coup d'état", he said.

While he stressed that he has no issue with the change in leadership, he noted that it could have been handled better.

Muntaka said he was not notified formally or informally about their removal until he heard the information on radio.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson took over as Leader of the Minority Caucus with the MP for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi Buah, being named the Deputy Minority Leader.

Muntaka has been replaced as chief whip by Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

This shake-up was met with shock by many observers.

Asiedu Nketia justifies reshuffle of minority leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had given another reason for the party's sudden changes to its leadership in parliament.

The newly elected party chairman had explained earlier that the reshuffle was part of a strategy to guarantee victory for the party in 2024.

However, during a recent comment on the issue in London, Asiedu Nketia backed the controversial decision, citing animosity building up between the speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin and the NDC leadership in parliament.

The NDC’s Council of Elders appealed to all feuding sides to avoid public commentary on the reshuffle.

Source: YEN.com.gh