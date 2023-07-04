James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn in again as MP for Assin North after winning a by-election on June 27, 2023

He was sworn in again in Parliament on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to become the MP for the area again

He was removed as MP by a Supreme Court ruling over dual citizenship brouhaha but was able to win the seat back for the NDC

The deposed MP for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn in as the parliamentarian for the same Central Region constituency again after winning a recent by-election.

The MP was removed by a Supreme Court ruling that he did not qualify to contest as an MP under Ghana's laws when he did so in 2020.

James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn in as MP for Assin North a second time after winning the June 27 by-election.

His name was later expunged from Parliament, setting the stage for a by-election on May 27, 2023, which won by an even greater margin than in 2020.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, he was sworn in again in Parliament to become the MP for the area again.

Mahama and other NDC bigwigs were in Parliament to support Quayson

As a show of support for Quayson, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election, John Dramani Mahama, was in Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony.

The short ceremony was also attended by the leadership of the opposition party.

The Minority caucus that Quayson belonged to were clad in white, symbolising victory, amid loud cheer and chanting of victory songs.

Minority abstains from parliamentary business over Quayson's trial

Meanwhile, the Minority has resolved to abstain from parliamentary proceedings on days when Quayson is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case against him.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson announced that his side will accompany Quayson to court and refrain from participating in the business of the House on those specific days.

By this act, the Minority is protesting it deems as ongoing persecution against the re-elected Assin North MP.

Quayson beats NPP's Charles Opoku to win Assin North a second time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the results from all 99 polling stations in Assin North put NDC James Quayson ahead of contenders in the June 27 by-election.

Provisional results show he garnered 17,205 of the total ballots cast, while his closest contender, NPP's Charles Opoku obtained 11, 398 votes.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)'s Bernice Enyonam Sefanu garnered only 85 votes, representing 0.28% of the total votes.

NDC becoming more appealing to voters

Also, celebrated policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has said the opposition NDC is fast becoming more appealing to Ghanaian voters.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the results of the two recent by-elections show the opposition party is retaining voters and even getting new ones.

Cudjoe said the trend suggests that the governing NPP has a daunting task ahead of the 2024 elections.

The founding president of IMANI, however, noted that the crucial 2024 election is a year away, hence it would be difficult to predict any party's chances with current trends.

