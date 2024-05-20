The brilliant KNUST graduate who took to social media to open up on her search for a job has provided update on her situation

She announced that she had landed a role as an executive assistant at an Insurance company

Ghanaians who commented on the post have congratulated her on her new role and wished her the best of luck

Lois Ansaa Asiedu, the daring Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who made waves on social media with her job search, has provided a positive update on her job hunt.

The young lady triggered reactions after sharing her certificate online, in which she revealed that she had been jobless despite earning a first-class degree.

The Wesley Girls' High School alumna, providing an update on her job search, announced that she had been employed by Brolly, an insurance company, where she will be working as an executive assistant.

She expressed delight that her decision to go public with her search for a job had yielded positive results.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Assistant at Brolly!It has been a fulfilling journey since I posted my search for opportunities. I have interacted with so many inspiring people. I am happy to start my career in insurance with Brolly," her post read

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 33,000 views and 50 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated the intelligent on landing a new job

@_adjeisika_ reacted;

Congrats to you Miss Ansaa!

@dur_657 indicated:

What about the scholarship promises from the other people?

@KeziaSanie indicated;

Congratulations Lois! God is so good

@amintheother:

Wow congratulations and all the best

KNUST graduate begs for a job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richmond Owusu Boakye, a KNUST graduate, has also taken to social media to reveal that she is in search of a job.

In a post shared on X, the Second Class Upper degree holder said he needed a good-paying laboratory industrial job.

He posted his certificate and asked anyone who could offer him a job or help him find one to contact him.

