Award-winning radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has shared her thoughts on Okomfour Kwadee's issue

The Disc Jockey revealed that Okomfour Kwadee's family has gone to various places to seek help, but to no avail

Some social media users have reacted to Ohemaa Woyeje's comments about Okomfour Kwadee's issue

Ghanaian media personality Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi, popularly called Ohemaa Woyeje, has shared new updates about famous musician Okomfour Kwadee’s mental health issue.

The female reggae singer disclosed that she has a good relationship with Okomfour Kwadee, whose real name is Jerry Anaabaa.

Okomfour Kwadee and Ohemaa Woyeje rock elegant outfit. Photo credit: @ohemaawoyeje.

Ohemaa Woyeje begged the government to support him and provide him with the needed care to save the legendary musician from a spiritual attack.

The Disc Jockey added that Okomfour Kwadee's father is dead, which makes him very vulnerable since there is no one to take care of him.

Amanda Jissih calls on stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support Okomfour Kwadee

Ghanaian media personality Amanda Jissih has pleaded with creative players to join forces and support Okomfuor Kwadee.

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Woyeje's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Borasgh stated:

Madam, it’s pure wee stop that thing

brashaker_daterush stated:

May he receive the healing and touch of God.

Mngelaofosuah stated:

Yes, I believe what Ohemaa is saying because I've encountered him on set and when he used to come to his friend's ACP. He is a nice soul.

Photoboothbyinp stated:

They will judge when it’s not their blood. Let’s help our Brother.

gsm_server_ghana stated:

He needs Jesus Christ

yaa_amonu stated:

God have mercy

issah_cubana stated:

Hmmm He looks very sick. Let’s take Mental Health seriously in Ghana .It’s very sad for a legend like him to be in this situation. May the healing of God touch him

simms_x1 stated:

This is Africa, and we cannot leave spirituality out. Your downfall is someone’s happiness

anthem_jnr stated:

National support: she should sell her v8 to care for him

Greatestsammythe stated:

Good Rapper

qhwekuromanphada stated:

True ooo. Ohemaa has said alot

Elisobais stated:

Someone should find the real issue cos some of us are willing to help.

Kuamigahna stated:

Ajaguraja your job dey here if you have powers heal okomfour kwadee

rexford_44 stated:

I really love you too much @ohemaawoyeje God bless your heart ❤️

