Paul Adom-Otchere has been accused by Ghana Airport Company Limited Staff of plotting against the company’s Managing Director

Adom-Otchere is believed to have a differing of opinions with the Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey

Adom-Otchere has denied the allegations of a plot and plans to meet with the workers’ union to better understand the situation

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere, who also serves as Board Chair of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, has denied any involvement in an alleged plot to remove the company's Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

Responding to the allegations, he said there was so far no basis for the allegations.

Paul Adom-Otchere has denied the claims made against him.

Source: Facebook

The Airport Workers Union on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 alleged that Adom-Otchere was conspiring to remove Djamson-Tettey because of a difference of ideas.

Joy News reported that the Divisional Chairman of the Public Service Workers Union at the company, Abdul-Issaka Bamba said the issue was “causing a lot of agitations in the industry.

“From where we sit the staff will not let us rest, they have been calling us 24 hours wanting to know what is happening. It is based on that we are communicating with our staff to stay calm while their leaders see how the story unfolds and get back to them,” he said.

Adom-Otchere has responded to the reports, saying the union in its letter did not “give no real example of the said plot.”

He further said he will have a meeting with the union to better understand the situation.

Christmas tree controversy at airport company

Adom-Otchere has been involved in controversy in the past with claims that he sanctioned the purchase of Christmas trees for GH¢84,000 in 2021.

At the time, YEN.com.gh reported that he said the four Christmas trees which were put at the Kotoka Airport cost GH¢34,000 and not GH¢84,000

He also denied the allegation that the invoice for the purchase of the trees were issued in his name.

Adom-Otchere appointed board chair of airport company

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo appointed Adom-Otchere as the Board Chairman of the GACL in September 2021

Adom-Otchere was the host of Good evening Ghana at the time.

GACL laments service charges

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story the concerns from the company about the Airport Passenger Service Charge, which is currently GH¢5,

The staff feel the charge of GH¢5 is too small to develop Ghana's domestic airports.

The fee is charged to each domestic passenger as a component of the flight charges and is used to develop domestic airport infrastructure.

