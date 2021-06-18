Alima Wahabu is a Ghanaian farmer in Zebilla District in the Upper East Region of Ghana

The physically challenged woman has 15 employees and pays them a monthly wage of GHc120 each

Wahabu, a mother of five is singlehanded raising and catering for her children

Despite living with a disability, Alima Wahabu, a Ghanaian farmer in Zebilla District in the Upper East Region of Ghana has overcome the challenges.

The mother of five who is a widow has had to singlehandedly cater for her children following the demise of her husband.

Although her children have been neglected by her late husband's family, Alima Wahabu has braved the odds amid the difficulties and has become an epitome of resilience.

While some physically challenged persons live on the benevolence of others, the wheelchair-bound mother makes a living from farming maize and soya beans.

Wahabu has employed 15 people and pays them a monthly wage of GHc120 each.

