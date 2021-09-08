Akufo-Addo has appointed Paul Adom Otchere as the board chair of the GACL

Adom Otchere is the host of Good evening Ghana

This appointment of Adom Otchere makes him one of a few who are in the media space

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere as the board chair of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

His appointment was announced in a letter dated 30th August 2021.

Adom Otchere who hosts the Good evening Ghana show on Metro TV is known for defending government policies a lot.

The other members of the Board are Managing Director of GACL – Yaw Kwakwa, Mr Teye Adjirackor – President’s nominee, Kwabena Nyarko Jectey Nyarko, -President’s nominee, Philomina Sam -President’s nominee, Francis Kofi Nunoo – Ministry of Transport and Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa – Ghana Airforce.

Akufo-Addo appoints Sefa Kayi as a board member NPA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's sensational and vibrant Radio and TV journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM was sworn in on Friday, August 8, 2021, according to a publication by Ghanaweb.

YEN.com.gh sighted the name of the 'Chairman General' as he is popularly called, among listed board members of NPA on their official website.

Joe Addo-Yobo was named the Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority board.

Other members of the board include Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., Bernard Owusu, Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid happens to be the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority.

Prosecute corrupt offenders

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that he prosecutes officials in his government who have been caught up in corruption scandals.

In a report filed by 3news, Mahama said it is the only way Akufo-Addo can demonstrate his ability and willingness to fight corruption in the country.

He said prosecuting political opponents for corruption is the easiest way to fight the rot.

