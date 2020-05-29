- Enam Honya Heikeens, a beautiful Ghanaian nurse has had her beautiful black skin taken over by a skin condition called vitiligo

- The condition which has no cure with the cause also unknown, started for Enam when she was only 7

- After having her fair share of the extreme stigmatization the condition comes with, Enam now dedicates her time educating others and helping people with vitiligo deal with the stigma

A beautiful Ghanaian nurse by name Enam Honya Heikeens has had her beautiful black skin taken over by a skin condition called vitiligo which started when she was only seven.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Enam, who is also the director for Vitiligo Ghana Foundation, indicates that she now helps people to also fight against the stigma that people suffer due to their condition, mentioning that it has not been an easy journey at all.

Almost throughout her life, Enam has had to put up with people looking strangely at her and at worse, avoiding any form of contact with her as though she had a contagious ailment.

In her own words, “People are always asking questions about my skin. They always stare at me and there have been instances when community folks don't want to board the same bus with you, or have their kids befriend you because they think the condition is contagious”

Enam attended basic school at Keta Anlo State School after which she later went to Keta Business Senior High School and subsequently had her tertiary education at Keta Nursing and Midwifery training college.

Vitiligo is a skin condition whose cause is unknown and is also not curable although some other people use treatment therapies.

According to Enam, her motivation is to keep inspiring people with vitiligo, learning new things and coming up with ideas to eradicate the stigma attached to vitiligo.

