GACL Board Chairman Paul Adom-Otchere has reacted to allegations that the company spent GHC84,000 to buy Christmas trees

According to him, the four Christmas trees which were put at the Kotoka Airport cost GHC34,000 and not GHC84,000 as being speculated

He also denied the allegation that the invoice for the purchase of the trees were issued in his name

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Renowned broadcaster and host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere, has denied reports that he bought Christmas trees for the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) at a cost of GHC84,000.

Adom-Otchere who was recently sworn in as the board chairman for GACL, has been embroiled in controversy. He has been accused of wasting the company's money on Christmas trees.

A social media took to Facebook allege that GACL bought four Christmas trees at GHS84,000, but did not pay workers’ salaries on time. In the post which has been widely circulated, the accuser also alleged that the invoice had the board chairman's name on it.

GACL Board chair Paul Adom-Otchere has reacted to the Christmas tree saga Photo source: Paul Adom-Otchere

Source: Facebook

Responding to the allegations on his Facebook page, Adom-Otchere has stated that the company did not buy the Christmas trees for GHC84,000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, the company paid GHC34,000 for the Christmas trees and other inspirations after they were handed a heavy discount by the suppliers.

“The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)”

“The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship,” he dislcosed.

He also denied the allegation that the invoice for the purchase of the Christmas trees was written in his name.

“It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.”

Touching on the matter of salary payments, Adom-Otchere indicated that:

“All salaries and or bonuses due to staff for December have been paid.”

Just one month in office

The scandal about the Christmas trees has come just a little over one month after Adom-Otchere took office as GACL's board chair.

He was sworn into office on November 25, 2021, after being appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in September.

Source: YEN.com.gh