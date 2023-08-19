Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold, has released an update on efforts to repay over 46,000 customers owed by the defunct gold dealership firm

He has directed customers to purchase a GH¢650 Menzgold Digital Verification Access Card to validate their transactions, requiring them to upload supporting documents from August 10th to September 14th, 2023

The company aims to address discrepancies in claims, suggesting that unverified claims may lead to customers forfeiting their locked-up funds

Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of the defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, has issued an update regarding efforts to repay the more than 46,000 customers owed by the company.

In a statement signed on Friday, August 18, 2023, Nana Appiah Mensah directed enraged customers to purchase a GH¢650 Menzgold Digital Verification Access Card in order to verify their transactions.

The statement outlined that this verification card would enable customers with legitimate claims to check their transaction status, with the process requiring the uploading of original colored soft copies of supporting documents from August 10th, 2023, to September 14th, 2023.

The company stated that this verification step was necessary due to a high number of claims containing discrepancies, with over 60% of received claims having invalidating issues.

The statement also warned that failure to verify claims by the specified deadline might result in customers forfeiting their locked-up funds with the company.

Ghanaians react to the new directive from Menzgold

This has generated a plethora of reactions on social media.

@AmenAmenOnly commented:

I hr they have over 1 million customers, so assuming each of them pay 650 for access card to check whatever transaction status! OK, granted . Meaning they can make a whopping amount of 650,000,000, which can start a new investment portfolio and later pay them in bit. Eii eii

@pee_milla said:

Smart move , verify and that money will be used to pay u back for ur locked up investment.Don’t verify and u forfeit ur locked up investment . Either ways NAM1 comes out unscathed street smartness.

@Mawunya_ indicated:

This guy is big fraud. A friend told me how he started his fraud business in shs, and never stopped. Look at the angle he’s sending his customers again. He thinks they’re gullible. Such a wicked soul

Aggrieved Menzgold customers sound alarm over call to pay for new validation

Meanwhile, aggrieved Menzgold customers have accused the company's CEO of trying to defraud them with a new validation process.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the convener of the aggrieved customers, Frederick Forson, urged his cohort to ignore the announcement.

“Our checks indicate neither Menzgold nor Payboy has done any validation. This is a well-programmed scheme hatched by Nam1 and his associates to fraudulently extort money from unsuspecting customers,” he stressed.

