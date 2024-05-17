A photo of the effigy of the current Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has surfaced online

The image, which sits at the Manhyia Palace, looks just like the Queen and has been designed wearing a lovely Kente cloth

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised as they took to the comment section to laud whoever designed it

A trending photo of the effigy of the current Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has captivated many netizens.

This is due to the striking resemblance the object situated at the Manhyia palace bears with the Queen mother.

In the social media post, the statue elegantly wore Kente and had beads around its arms and neck.

Effigy of Asantehemaa (L) and actual image of Asantehemaa (R)

A pair of lovely traditional slippers, Ahenema complemented the Kente outfit.

Due to its striking resemblance, one may easily mistake the statue for the Queen.

The image has since gone viral and has reached over 14,000 people, with 864 comments and over 12,000 likes.

Netizens react to photo of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III's effigy

Netizens who thronged the comment section were mesmerised by the post. They expressed shock over the statue's striking resemblance to the Queen mother.

@Oheneyere Akosua Adoma wrote:

"When I was watching the videos circulating at first glance I thought the effigies were humans. In fact, they brought life to it. They have done a marvellous work."

@Shaida Nubi wrote:

"Impressive craftsmanship."

@Akosua Bonsu Danquah wrote:

"Woooo. This is very beautiful."

@Obeng Paul wrote:

"Are you sure this is a statue bro? Well I would argue with you until I touched it if I didn't know the queen mother was dead. Craftsmanship at perfection."

@Skíppēr Ïamå wrote:

"We went there, and one of us greeted her good afternoon."

@Nana Akua Sarpong Owusu wrote:

"This looks so real! Asante y3 Oman!!"

@Anita Addo Siaw wrote:

"Asante w) bi kyer3. We are writing our history. Long live Otumfour, and long live Asanteman."

@Eunice Mensah wrote:

"Wooow, I thought it was real human. have to send my Daughter there."

@Nana Antwi Bousiako wrote:

"Absolutely amazing! I thought was a human being oo."

