The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has raised electricity tariffs have been by 4.22% for average consumers

The commission has also raised water tariffs by a marginal 1.18% for most consumers

Residential consumers who consume utilities the least will not be affected by the tariff hikes

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has raised electricity tariffs by 4.22% for all non-lifeline residential customers.

This hike followed a review carried out in the third quarter of 2023 by the PURC.

According to the commission, the tariffs were increased to ensure that the value of the cost of providing utility services is maintained.

The , however, maintains the existing rates for lifeline customers, as well as for industrial customers and non-residential entities like salons.

Regarding water tariffs, the lifeline customers will also benefit from a freeze on tariff increases.

However, for all other categories of water consumers, the PURC has approved a 1.18 percent increase in tariffs.

The commission has ensured consistent hikes in tariffs since September 2022.

These increases came amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Ghanaians frustrated by utility hikes

