Nana Appiah Mensah has posted purported evidence that he is printing the digital access codes that would be used for the verification process

The founder of the defunct Menzgold has announced that the cost of production of the cards and the entire verification exercise has been absorbed

Although there is no explicit mention of where the cards can be obtained he declared that the verification exercise will end on September 14, 2023

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, has uploaded a video and some photos to show he is printing the digital access codes to be used for the payment claims verification process.

Last week the founder of the defunct Menzgold gold dealership stirred public furore when he asked hundreds of his customers whose funds have been locked up since 2018 to pay money to get their claims validated and given a payment date.

Amid the public backlash, Mensah announced that the company was going to absorb the cost of printing the access cards.

Nana Appiah Mensah (L) and an image of the digital access card he posted on Twitter. Source: Twitter/@nam_the_patriot

Source: Twitter

Despite the assurance from NAM1, many still doubt his claims validation process, with some legal practitioners suggesting that he should have liaised with a recognised government institution to roll it out.

However, on Twitter on Friday, August 25, 2023, NAM1 posted videos and photos as evidence that the access codes to be used for the verification process are being printed at no cost to customers.

"Menzgold has absorbed the cost of production, provision of logistics & the implementation of the verification exercise based on security advice," he said.

He urged all Menzgold customers to get the digital access Cards for free.

"Exercise ends on the 14th Sept. 2023," he stated.

The short tweet did not, however, indicate where the access card could be obtained.

Amanda Clinton suggests NAM1's bail could be revoked

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that private legal practitioner Amanda Akuokor Clinton has said Nana Appiah Mensah may have breached his bail conditions with the latest claims verification statements.

The Head of Chambers of Clinton Consultancy is convinced if NAM1's bail is revoked the GH¢1 billion bail condition can be retrieved to pay some of the customers.

Clinton Consultancy represents the interests of some of the clients of the defunct Menzgold Company Ltd.

NAM1 claims he was the biggest loser in the company’s downfall

Also, the Menzgold CEO said not long ago that he lost all he had when his controversial gold collectable company collapsed.

The embattled businessman said he was the biggest loser in the downfall of Menzgold after it was made to cease operations.

Mensah has been accused of defrauding Menzgold customers and is facing over 60 charges in an ongoing court case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh